First Alert: Dense morning fog, sunny by afternoon

Dense fog advisories have been issued for most of the Heartland through 8 a.m.
Dense fog advisories have been issued for most of the Heartland through 8 a.m.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:09 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(KFVS) - A dense fog advisory is issued for most of the Heartland through 8 a.m.

Add some extra travel time for the morning commute. Visibility will be reduced to a quarter mile or less in some locations.

Lingering showers are possible in our southwestern counties in southeast Missouri.

Clouds will gradually decrease through the day allowing for sunny skies by the afternoon.

Highs will be slightly warmer in the low 80s.

Tonight, temperatures will dip into the low 60s.

The rest of the week will be sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

Temperatures will become warmer and back near average in the upper 80s by the start of the weekend.

A few pop-up showers and storms are possible Saturday.

Rain chances are higher Sunday into early next week.

