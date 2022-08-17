Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center gifted fire truck for new program

The Jackson Fire Department donated a fire truck for the CTC's new science fire program.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center (CTC) received a gift which will benefit students in a new program.

The Jackson Fire & Rescue handed over the keys of a fire truck to CTC for the school’s new science fire program.

Jackson Fire Chief Jason Mouser believes the donation to CTC just makes sense.

“It’s going to be a truck for educational purposes and the partnership we have with the Cape Career Center we thought the value in selling it at auction at the value of training more students here in our local area possibly looking at fire service as a career path or serving their community as a volunteer firefighter outweighed a few thousand dollars the truck will bring,” said Chief Mouser.

CTC is thankful for the donation to the new program.

“This came about because of the need for firefighters and its a neat program especially for high school who can come to the career center get their firefighter 1 and 2, EMT-B and then go to work,” said CTC Director Brock Crowley.

Leaders at CTC say they’ve already seen overwhelming support for the new fire science program.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
Investigation continues into cause of deadly house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.
Emma E. Stroup was arrested on a first degree robbery charge in connection with a shooting and...
Woman arrested in connection with criminal investigation Cape Girardeau
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Methodist North Hospital in Memphis was near the scene of a shooting overnight.
6 people hospitalized after shootings near Memphis hospital
A ‘Celebration of Life’ for Theresa Henry will be held at the First United Methodist Church in...
Investigation continues in death of Carbondale Mayor’s wife; funeral arrangements set

Latest News

A Missouri court has ended a property tax break for solar power as the federal government is...
Missouri halts solar tax break as federal incentives expand
Kentucky State Parks has launched a photo contest that encourages visitors to capture some of...
Kentucky State Parks launches photo contest
Zander Trainer, of Kennett, Mo., is one of 25 finalists in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet...
Kennett boy finalist in USA Mullet competition
Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
Investigation continues into cause of deadly house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.