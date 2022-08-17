Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center gifted fire truck for new program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center (CTC) received a gift which will benefit students in a new program.

The Jackson Fire & Rescue handed over the keys of a fire truck to CTC for the school’s new science fire program.

Jackson Fire Chief Jason Mouser believes the donation to CTC just makes sense.

“It’s going to be a truck for educational purposes and the partnership we have with the Cape Career Center we thought the value in selling it at auction at the value of training more students here in our local area possibly looking at fire service as a career path or serving their community as a volunteer firefighter outweighed a few thousand dollars the truck will bring,” said Chief Mouser.

CTC is thankful for the donation to the new program.

“This came about because of the need for firefighters and its a neat program especially for high school who can come to the career center get their firefighter 1 and 2, EMT-B and then go to work,” said CTC Director Brock Crowley.

Leaders at CTC say they’ve already seen overwhelming support for the new fire science program.

