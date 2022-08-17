Heartland Votes

A beautiful afternoon expected for most of the Heartland

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Most of the Heartland will see a lot of sunshine for the rest of the day, the only exception will be for southern parts of the Heartland. Clouds will hang there through the early afternoon hours. All of the Heartland will see clear skies tonight. Temperatures will fall back into the upper 50s to lower 60s for much of the area. Lots of sunshine expected for the entire area on Thursday. Highs will climb into the mid 80s! By Friday, highs will be back into the upper 80s. There will be some small rain and thunderstorm chances Friday and Saturday. Better rain chances arrive on Sunday.

Latest News

A beautiful sunset northeast of West Frankfort.
An Impactful Wednesday Morning
