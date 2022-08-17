Heartland Votes

Anti-theft device thwarts ATV thieves

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An anti-theft device helped Mississippi County deputies catch two thieves in an unintended way.

According to a news release, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, Sgt. Glen Teeter got word from the Gosnell Police Department about an orange Chevrolet Avalanche truck pulling a 20-foot trailer, with an anti-theft device attached to the tongue of the trailer.

Law enforcement spoke with the owner who said the trailer and ATVs were stolen from his storage unit in Caruthersville, Missouri.

The Leachville Police Department spotted the truck driving west on Highway 18, and deputies then arrested 26-year-old Dekendrick Davis, of Trumann, and 27-year-old Demarcus Robinson, of Jonesboro.

Dekendrick Davis (Left), Demarcus Robin (Right)
Dekendrick Davis (Left), Demarcus Robin (Right)(Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)

Davis and Robinson were sent to the Mississippi County Detention Center and are being charged with three counts of theft by receiving.

The duo will appear in Blytheville District Court on Aug. 17.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
Investigation continues into cause of deadly house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.
Emma E. Stroup was arrested on a first degree robbery charge in connection with a shooting and...
Woman arrested in connection with criminal investigation Cape Girardeau
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Methodist North Hospital in Memphis was near the scene of a shooting overnight.
6 people hospitalized after shootings near Memphis hospital
A ‘Celebration of Life’ for Theresa Henry will be held at the First United Methodist Church in...
Investigation continues in death of Carbondale Mayor’s wife; funeral arrangements set

Latest News

People can come to see the exhibit at the State Fair beginning Thursday.
Motorcade escort brings new 9/11 Never Forget exhibit to the Fairgrounds
Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.
Mizzou debuts new way for students to make fast cash
Investigators believe a leak from this propane tank caused the deadly blast.
Propane leak likely caused Wyatt, MO home explosion, investigators say
City of Anna and Carbondale receive hundreds of thousands in grant money to improve their...
City of Anna and Carbondale receive hundreds of thousands in grant money to improve their downtown’s