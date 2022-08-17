An Impactful Wednesday Morning

Mostly cloudy skies with areas of dense fog starting off Wednesday morning. A dense fog advisory is issued for most of the Heartland through 8AM where visibility can be a quarter mile or less. Southwestern counties in southeast Missouri can see lingering showers possible into this morning. Cloud cover will gradually decrease through the day showing more sun by the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 80s. With the lack of cloud cover, lows tonight will dip into the low 60s.

Mostly sunny skies take over the rest of the week with temperatures in the middle 80s. It will start to become warmer, back near average, in the upper 80s by the start of the weekend. A few pop-up showers/storms are possible on Saturday. Higher chances of precipitation will re-enter the forecast Sunday into early next week.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.