Ameren Illinois to hold energy boot camp for seniors

Ameren Illinois hosting an 'Energy Wise Senior Boot Camp' in Murphysboro on Thursday, August 25.
Ameren Illinois hosting an ‘Energy Wise Senior Boot Camp’ in Murphysboro on Thursday, August 25.(25 News/ Heart of Illinois ABC)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Ameren Illinois is holding an information session to answer questions and offer ways to save money on energy usage for seniors.

The utility provider is hosting an ‘Energy Wise Senior Boot Camp’ in Murphysboro on Thursday, August 25.

The event will be held at the Murphysboro Township Davis McCann Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

Ameren says Customer Service Representatives will be on hand to answer questions about energy bills.

Other topics include information on assistance programs, energy efficiency tips and how to receive home efficiency upgrades.

To register for the boot camp, contact Ameren at 618-301-5363.

Ameren says attendees will receive a free gift.

