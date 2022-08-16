WWE Friday Night SmackDown returning to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – For the first time in over four years, WWE Friday Night SmackDown will return to St. Louis.

The event will be at the Enterprise Center on October 28. It will feature The Street Profits vs. The USOS, Drew McIntyre and Liv Morgan.

Tickets go on sale on August 19 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $20 to $125.

