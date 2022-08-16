Heartland Votes

Snoop Dogg debuts ‘Snoop Loopz’ cereal

According to the packaging on the box, the cereal is gluten-free and multi-grain.
According to the packaging on the box, the cereal is gluten-free and multi-grain.(Broadus Foods via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Snoop Dogg has a cure for the morning munchies – a new breakfast cereal called “Snoop Loopz.”

The product comes from Snoop’s Broadus Foods line that was co-founded with fellow rapper Master P.

According to the packaging on the box, the cereal is gluten-free and multi-grain.

The Broadus Foods website says it helps support charities including Door of Hope, which supports the homeless community.

The cereal isn’t Snoop’s first venture into grocery stores – he also has a wine line, thanks to a partnership with 19 Crimes.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
Investigation continues into cause of deadly house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.
Emma E. Stroup was arrested on a first degree robbery charge in connection with a shooting and...
Woman arrested in connection with criminal investigation Cape Girardeau
A Cape Girardeau man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Highway C near Pocahontas...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
Multiple first responders are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus carrying 32...
School bus carrying 30 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border
The U.S. military says an attack with drones hit a compound run by American troops and...
US: Drone attack targets US base in Syria

Latest News

Kim M. Smith, leader of the Utah Deaf Hospital Rights movement and president of the Utah...
Over-the-counter hearing aids expected this fall in US
Biden discusses his late son Beau Biden before signing the veterans "burn pits" health care...
Biden signs massive climate and health care legislation
FILE - German film director Wolfgang Petersen speaks during a press conference promoting his...
Wolfgang Petersen, blockbuster filmmaker of ‘Das Boot,’ dies
GOP's Liz Cheney fighting for her political future in the Wyoming primary. (CNN, FOX POOL,...
GOP's Cheney fighting for political future in Wyoming primary