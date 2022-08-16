Rain On The Way Today

Cloudy skies with increasing chances for rain and isolated storms this morning. Southeast Missouri in anticipated to experience the heaviest of activity that could accumulate 1-2″ with isolated 3″ possible. This will pose the risk for flooding and flash flooding especially for areas that receive higher amounts. The precipitation and added cloud cover will keep temperatures cool in the low to mid 70s today. Rain chances start to diminish by the evening hours with lingering rain possible through Wednesday morning across southeast Missouri.

Wednesday is shaping up to be mainly dry with cloudy slowly starting to break during the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s. The end of the week is looking mostly sunny with below average temps in the low to mid 80s still sticking around.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.