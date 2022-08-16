Heartland Votes

Propane leak likely caused Wyatt, MO home explosion, investigators say

Investigators believe a leak from this propane tank caused the deadly blast.
Investigators believe a leak from this propane tank caused the deadly blast.
By Nicki Clark
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WYATT, Mo. (KFVS) - You can still see the white propane tank authorities believe provided gas to the home that exploded Monday morning with a total of ten people inside. While investigators say they may never know what ignited that gas, they believe it leaked out of either the cook stove or the water heater.

In light of what happened here, authorities in Mississippi County want you to know what to look out for to keep your family safe.

The Sheriff’s Office took to social media Tuesday afternoon to share several ways to check for a gas leak in your own home.

The first step is to recognize you have a leak. If you smell an odor of rotten eggs or a gassy smell, leave the building before calling your utility company or 911.

Do not open a window or do anything that could create a spark. If it’s safe to check your stove, make sure you don’t have a burner turned on.

And don’t forget your other gas appliances, which can include a water heater or heating and cooling system.

Authorities also suggest checking your propane tank levels every week to make sure you don’t have a leak.

They stress, if you smell gas in your home, leave immediately then call 911 and report the incident. Do not use your cell phone or landline phone inside the residence.

