Police searching for man accused of pointing gun at driver

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A search is underway for a Greenville, Mississippi man in Caruthersville.

The search began Tuesday, August 16 after police said the suspect ran away from officers as they were investigating a gun complaint.

According to the Caruthersville Police Department, someone called them saying a man in a white hoodie allegedly pointed a gun at a driver at the intersection of Fourth Street and Carleton Avenue.

Responding officers identified the man as JA’Larrius Moy and reportedly asked him several times if he had any weapons, but he did not answer.

Officers said they spotted a handgun inside of Moy’s waistband and told him they were going to pat him down for weapons.

As an officer attempted to detain Moy, police said he started to struggle, pulled away and took off running.

The officer said they were able to get the handgun before Moy got away.

Caruthersville Police said Moy is wanted on an aggravated assault warrant in Greenville, Mississippi and pending charges in Caruthersville.

Anyone with information on Moy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Caruthersville Police Department at 573-333-0000.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.