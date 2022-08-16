Heartland Votes

Police searching for man accused of pointing gun at driver

Caruthersville Police are looking for JA’Larrius Moy, of Greenville, Mississippi, in connection...
Caruthersville Police are looking for JA’Larrius Moy, of Greenville, Mississippi, in connection with a gun complaint Tuesday.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A search is underway for a Greenville, Mississippi man in Caruthersville.

The search began Tuesday, August 16 after police said the suspect ran away from officers as they were investigating a gun complaint.

According to the Caruthersville Police Department, someone called them saying a man in a white hoodie allegedly pointed a gun at a driver at the intersection of Fourth Street and Carleton Avenue.

Responding officers identified the man as JA’Larrius Moy and reportedly asked him several times if he had any weapons, but he did not answer.

Officers said they spotted a handgun inside of Moy’s waistband and told him they were going to pat him down for weapons.

As an officer attempted to detain Moy, police said he started to struggle, pulled away and took off running.

The officer said they were able to get the handgun before Moy got away.

Caruthersville Police said Moy is wanted on an aggravated assault warrant in Greenville, Mississippi and pending charges in Caruthersville.

Anyone with information on Moy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Caruthersville Police Department at 573-333-0000.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
“I’ll never get over it.” 1 killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.
Emma E. Stroup was arrested on a first degree robbery charge in connection with a shooting and...
Woman arrested in connection with criminal investigation Cape Girardeau
A Cape Girardeau man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Highway C near Pocahontas...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
Multiple first responders are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus carrying 32...
School bus carrying 30 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border
The U.S. military says an attack with drones hit a compound run by American troops and...
US: Drone attack targets US base in Syria

Latest News

Preview of move-in days on SIU campus
Move-in days on SIU campus
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
“I’ll never get over it.” 1 killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.
Scott City school district making upgrades
Scott City school district making upgrades