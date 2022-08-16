Mineral Area College holds ribbon cutting for new community college building in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Mineral Area College held a special ribbon cutting in Cape Girardeau on Monday to commemorate the opening of their new building.

MAC is expanding to the Cape Girardeau region offering more opportunities to students who are looking to explore more post high school educational courses.

School representatives from various regional high school districts, along with SEMO University representatives joined together to welcome the new college and to get a view of what the building and new classrooms look like.

“There are basically students from Kindergarten, all the way up through their Master’s degree have opportunities right here. They’re never going to have to leave,” Mineral Area College President Joe Gilgour said. “Or they can get technical training or workforce development type situation and go straight to work.”

Mineral Area College will be offering courses and enrolling students in the new building who want to expand their career opportunities.

“Right now you can find general education courses,” Gilgour said. “So, students that are definitely interested in transferring to a university, this is a good place to start. Students that are in the CTC (Career and Technology Center) right now and are finishing up some technical degrees that we offer there, they can also finish up their degrees here.”

Gilgour said it’s taken years to get to this point in opening a new facility for the people in the area.

“MAC has always had a presence in Cape offering some programs,” Gilgour said. “But even before then, the community has been trying to get a community college for technical education for 20-plus years. So, that was something we were approached with and as one of the possible community college that can come in to serve and it turns out we became the one they chose. So, we got approval from the state this summer. We have to have approval to offer in any new community. The state approved it this summer and here we are.”

Rich Payne retired from the Career & Technology Center years ago but has been instrumental in bringing more educational opportunities for the students in the area. He said it’s important to have Mineral Area College here to give more options for the region.

“I think it’s critical that we have this piece of our education system in place,” Payne said. “We have a wonderful 4-year institution here. We have great K-12 schools in our region. We needed that middle piece, that community college piece for those students that couldn’t go onto the university. Mineral Area College provides that for our region.”

Payne said this will be able to help individuals from a broad age range from young adults to the older generation.

“It’s just another tool in our arsenal that gives students that opportunity,” Payne said. “When you say students, that can be that 18-year-old kid or that 50-year-old individual that maybe doesn’t have a job opportunity now because they’re business is shut down or whatever those age spectrums are, there’s an availability of educational opportunities in the post-secondary are for them to become gainfully employed.”

Gilgour said the support from those throughout the community has been amazing.

“The state had over 160 documents of support for our request,” Gilgour said. “They said that’s the most support they’ve ever had for any request, the Department of Higher Education. So, it’s really amazing to have that kind of community support. That’s what community college is all about. We respond to the community. And so, the community has clearly spoken. This is something they want. They want us to come in and provide technical programming and training which we’re going to start doing. They also want us to have a great relationship with the universities. That’s really important to us.”

The new building is located behind the Career and Technology Center building along South Silver Springs Road.

For more information on Mineral Area College and courses offered, you can go to their website here. www.MineralArea.edu

