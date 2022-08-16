Many families still struggling to get aid from FEMA following devastating floods

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear said FEMA is taking more steps to help eastern Kentuckians after the deadly floods. He said he talked with officials Monday about addressing the denials and other issues families have faced trying to get relief.

For people in these communities, it is welcomed news that their claims will be approved.

We talked to a family who lost everything in their Breathitt County home from the flood. They were approved by FEMA, but only got $179.45 for home repair. The news from the governor Monday gave them hope that they and their community have a fighting chance to recover.

“I mentioned that we needed to see more people approved for individual assistance. I had a meeting with FEMA this morning, and they have taken a number of steps that I do believe will help,” Beshear said.

From calling to now texting people who are denied FEMA relief, and now allowing on-site approvals for aid, Governor Beshear said FEMA officials are ramping up efforts to reach flood victims and approve aid.

“There’s people that got flooded, and even lost their lives, that never was flooded before,” flood victim Becky Miller said.

Becky and Charlie Miller lost everything in their home, and their car in the flood, and what they got from FEMA just isn’t enough.

“It come up real fast like somebody turned a faucet on,” Miller said.

The Millers had to climb the mountain behind their home to get to safety, while losing their home for the second time in a year and a half.

They said they know so many families in Breathitt County who need more help than what they’ve gotten.

“I hope that they can see that this is something that never happened before and people aren’t just out for the money, they need a place to live,” Miller said.

The Millers are appealing the small amount they say they were given, saying it won’t even scratch the surface on repairs.

The governor encouraged flood victims to not lose hope.

“My goal is to be relentless and pushing for the people of Kentucky. We need this to work, FEMA has got to get it right,” Beshear said.

Governor Beshear said if you have applied to FEMA and were denied, a representative will call you. Also starting Tuesday for the first time ever, FEMA is launching a texting program where they will be able to connect with flood victims.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.