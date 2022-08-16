Heartland Votes

Majority of US renters saw price hike in the past year, study says

FILE - A "For Rent" sign is pictured in this file photo from April 15, 2015. Nearly 60% of...
FILE - A "For Rent" sign is pictured in this file photo from April 15, 2015. Nearly 60% of people were hit with a rent increase during the past year, according to a Freddie Mac study.(Elvert Barnes / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Renters in the U.S. are facing more worries about paying for housing.

Nearly 60% of people were hit with a rent increase during the past year, according to a study from Freddie Mac.

Just 38% of those renters said they saw an increase in take-home pay.

The study also found higher housing costs and inflation have altered the plans for many potential home buyers.

Nearly three-quarters of renter households who were planning to buy a home say that’s become more out of reach over the past year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
“I’ll never get over it.” 1 killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.
Emma E. Stroup was arrested on a first degree robbery charge in connection with a shooting and...
Woman arrested in connection with criminal investigation Cape Girardeau
A Cape Girardeau man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Highway C near Pocahontas...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
Multiple first responders are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus carrying 32...
School bus carrying 30 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border
The U.S. military says an attack with drones hit a compound run by American troops and...
US: Drone attack targets US base in Syria

Latest News

Aaron C. Davis of the Washington Post discusses the report that Trump allies copied 'entire...
Georgia election system data compromised, report says
A ‘Celebration of Life’ for Theresa Henry will be held at the First United Methodist Church in...
Investigation continues in death of Carbondale Mayor’s wife; funeral arrangements set
Kim M. Smith, leader of the Utah Deaf Hospital Rights movement and president of the Utah...
Over-the-counter hearing aids expected this fall in US
American Airlines and Boom Supersonic announced the airline’s agreement to purchase up to 20...
American Airlines places deposit on 20 supersonic planes
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday,...
Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild’ symptoms