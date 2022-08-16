Heartland Votes

Kennett boy finalist in USA Mullet competition

Zander Trainer, of Kennett, Mo., is one of 25 finalists in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet...
Zander Trainer, of Kennett, Mo., is one of 25 finalists in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championships.(Source: Gabby Trainer/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kennett is in the running for a big prize, if his mane is voted supreme.

Zander Trainer is one of 25 finalists in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championships.

Voting for the competition began online Monday, August 15 and runs through Friday, August 19.

Participants can vote once each day.

In all, out of the 25 finalists, there are four contestants from Missouri, but Zander is the only one from southeast Missouri.

Proud mom, Gabby Trainer, says Zander is on cloud 9 in being selected as a finalist.

If he wins the title of Best Kids Mullet in America, Gabby shared on Facebook that Zander wants to get a new dirt bike, donate some of the winnings to the Autism Charity, to get his brother and sister a toy and save the rest.

It sounds like Zander will be a winner in the contest even if he doesn’t win the $2,500 grand prize.

Gabby says Zander’s dad will give him $50 for every 100 votes he gets.

Click here to cast your vote for the next mullet champ.

