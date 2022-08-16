Investigation continues in death of Carbondale Mayor’s wife; funeral arrangements set

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police continue to investigate the death of Theresa Henry, the wife of Carbondale Mayor John ‘Mike’ Henry.

An autopsy was scheduled on Friday, August 12.

The results have not been released.

According to ISP, no information is available at this time as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Funeral arrangements for the Theresa “Terri” Henry have been made.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale is handling the arrangements.

A ‘Celebration of Life’ will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Carbondale on Saturday, August 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The 66-year-old passed away at her home on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Following her death, Mayor Henry announced he is taking a temporary leave of absence.

