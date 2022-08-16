Heartland Votes

First Alert: Heavy rain could cause flash flooding today

Southeast Missouri will likely see the heaviest rain throughout the day, with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible.
Southeast Missouri will likely see the heaviest rain throughout the day, with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible.(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Rain with isolated storms are pushing into the Heartland.

Southeast Missouri will likely see the heaviest rain through the day, with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible. Isolated areas could see 3 inches of rain.

Heavy rain will increase the risk for flash flooding, especially for locations receiving heavier downpours.

Clouds and rain will likely keep temperatures be way below average for this time of year.

Afternoon highs will only reach the mid 70s.

Rain chances start to decrease by the evening hours, but lingering rain is possible through Wednesday morning across southeast Missouri.

Wednesday is looking mainly dry, with clouds starting to break up during the afternoon hours.

It will also be cool for this time of year with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The end of the week is shaping up to be mostly sunny with below average temps in the low to mid 80s.

