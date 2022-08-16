Heartland Votes

Decreasing clouds expected on Wednesday

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Most areas will stay dry tonight, with the exception of our far southwestern counties. A few more showers could push into Ripley, and Dunklin counties overnight. The showers will exit the area early on Wednesday and clouds will be decreasing through the day. After sunshine returns, it will be a really nice afternoon in many areas. Highs will be below average again, with most areas only topping out in the lower to mid 80s. We keep the nice weather around for Thursday and Friday too. The warmest day will be on Saturday, but highs will still stay right below 90 degrees. We are tracking some isolated showers and thunderstorms over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
Investigation continues into cause of deadly house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.
Emma E. Stroup was arrested on a first degree robbery charge in connection with a shooting and...
Woman arrested in connection with criminal investigation Cape Girardeau
A Cape Girardeau man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Highway C near Pocahontas...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
Multiple first responders are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus carrying 32...
School bus carrying 30 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border
The U.S. military says an attack with drones hit a compound run by American troops and...
US: Drone attack targets US base in Syria

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 8/16/22
First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 8/16/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 8/16/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 8/16/22
A dog appears to be watching a beautiful sunset in Lick Creek, Ill.
Rain On The Way Today
First Alert Weather at Noon 8/16
First Alert Weather at Noon 8/16