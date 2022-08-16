Decreasing clouds expected on Wednesday

Most areas will stay dry tonight, with the exception of our far southwestern counties. A few more showers could push into Ripley, and Dunklin counties overnight. The showers will exit the area early on Wednesday and clouds will be decreasing through the day. After sunshine returns, it will be a really nice afternoon in many areas. Highs will be below average again, with most areas only topping out in the lower to mid 80s. We keep the nice weather around for Thursday and Friday too. The warmest day will be on Saturday, but highs will still stay right below 90 degrees. We are tracking some isolated showers and thunderstorms over the weekend.

