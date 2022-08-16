Southeast Missouri State, Career Technology Center partner for bachelor’s degree in respiratory therapy program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new collaboration between Southeast Missouri State University and the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center (CTC) will provide bachelor’s degree in respiratory therapy.

While the CTC currently provides a therapy certificate program, upcoming changes to accreditation and education levels will mean respiratory therapists will need a bachelor’s degree.

The partnership goes into affect in fall 2023.

Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State University, said he is pleased with the partnership.

“Southeast has very strong programs in allied health, nursing, and pre-professional programs, and the CTC has an established and successful certificate program,” Vargas said. “The partnership will allow the program to seamlessly transition to a Bachelor of Science program giving students more career opportunities.”

Brock Crowley, director of the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center, said Southeast had a strong reputation for high quality healthcare workers, and partnering with them was “the obvious choice.”

“We are extremely excited to partner with SEMO as they have been nothing short of amazing to work with and get this new phase of the respiratory therapy program up and going,” Crowley said. “It is our hope this partnership will enable more students to be exposed to respiratory therapy (RT) and create opportunities to fulfill needs for RTs in the local healthcare community.”

The CTC will continue teaching 69 credit hours of technical training as Southeast offers 51 hours of general education requirements.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the need for respiratory therapists has been growing, having been exacerbated during the pandemic, and jobs are expected to grow 23% through 2030.

