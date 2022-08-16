City of Anna and Carbondale receive hundreds of thousands in grant money to improve their downtown’s

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Over 100 million dollars in grants were awarded to city’s across the state of Illinois for the Rebuild Illinois downtowns and main streets capital program.

Only 2 communities throughout southern Illinois were awarded money. Leaders in Carbondale and Anna are making plans to spruce up their downtowns.

“Well we were really excited to hear that the governor announced that the city of Carbondale was awarded over 2 million dollar grant to build or begin phase 1 of construction of the downtown entertainment and event plaza,” said Steven Mitchell, City of Carbondale Economic Development Director.

According to Mitchell, the city received more than $2,000,000 for the entertainment that he said is going to change downtown Carbondale.

“What we want to do in addition to invigorating our local music scene, is to bring more business to downtown, More people to downtown to help our local economy,” said Mitchell.

An entertainment venue is part of the plans, but Mitchell said it’s going to be more than just musicians who will take the stage.

“It’s for any sort of live performances , couple be plays, it could be local musician, the possibilities are endless for what we can do with this location,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell said phase one will include the building of the stage portion.

“It’s going to be, the stage itself, not the entire complex. The entire complex is about 110 feet long, the stage is 50 foot wide stage, 40 feet deep, and I think 25 or 30 feet tall,” said Mitchell.

According to Mitchell it will also include a green room, kitchenette, restrooms, showers and all the amenities of a larger venue.

He said this entire was a collaboration of many people include city leaders and locals involved in the music scene.

“The design of this stage was largely formed by a group called the Carbondale musician advisory council. It’s a group of professional musicians, light and sound people, venue operators, promoters, that we have gotten together in a room and they gave us all the recommendations for all the amenities that would make this stage very successful and very popular,” said Mitchell.

The city of Anna revived more than $800,000 to revitalize its downtown.

One of the vacant lot’s on east Davie street will go through a makeover.

“We are going to purchase that and construct a pavilion that we can have our farmers market in and also concerts, all of our city festivals and many other uses for it,” said Dori Bigler, Anna City Administrator.

Bigler said this area will also pay some homage to the Annabelle Hydrangeas and other state flowers and trees.

Bigler also said the city will upgrade another parking lot on west Davie Street.

“That is going to be a municipal parking lot with decorative street lighting and trees and some green space,” said Bigler.

She goes on to said this renovation is going to help downtown Anna as a whole.

“It’s truly in the heart of our downtown, we think it’ll enhance all of our festivals and all of the things we have been trying to do in the community. So it’s also adjacent to one of the main thoroughfares through town that has like a 10,000 per day car count,” said Bigler.

As for the entertainment venue in Carbondale, their hope is to attract people from all across the region.

“We are really hopeful that Carbondale’s location, with the university, with a multi modal station, just across the street from this. It really makes it possible to attract people not only from the local area but from hundreds of miles away,” said Mitchell.

Carbondale city leaders said the entertainment venue will take about 20 months to complete.

