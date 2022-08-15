Woman arrested in connection with a criminal investigation Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A 20-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with an investigation in Cape Girardeau.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, 20-year-old Emma E. Stroup was arrested on a first degree robbery charge.

Stroup is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on $50,000 cash-only bond.

Cpl. Droege said Stroup is one of two suspects in a shooting and robbery investigation at a home on the 1200 block of Hillcrest that took place on Tuesday, August 9.

Officers were called to the home just before 2 a.m. after the homeowner called police to say he shot a man who was robbing him.

When officers arrived, police said they found a person with gunshot wounds and they were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

The second suspect in the case is under the age of 18.

Droege said they have been referred to the Missouri Juvenile Office.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.