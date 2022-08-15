Heartland Votes

Woman arrested in connection with a criminal investigation Cape Girardeau

Emma E. Stroup was arrested on a first degree robbery charge in connection with a shooting and robbery investigation at a home on the 1200 block of Hillcrest in Cape Giradeau.(Source: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A 20-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with an investigation in Cape Girardeau.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, 20-year-old Emma E. Stroup was arrested on a first degree robbery charge.

Stroup is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on $50,000 cash-only bond.

Cpl. Droege said Stroup is one of two suspects in a shooting and robbery investigation at a home on the 1200 block of Hillcrest that took place on Tuesday, August 9.

Officers were called to the home just before 2 a.m. after the homeowner called police to say he shot a man who was robbing him.

When officers arrived, police said they found a person with gunshot wounds and they were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

The second suspect in the case is under the age of 18.

Droege said they have been referred to the Missouri Juvenile Office.

