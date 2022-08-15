Heartland Votes

Three-year-old from Carthage dies in Springfield hospital after being found unresponsive in a hot car

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Mo. (KY3) - A three-year-old girl from Carthage, Missouri has died in a Springfield hospital after she was found unresponsive in a car on Friday.

According to Lieutenant Miller with Carthage Police Department, the child was found unresponsive in a car in the 100 block of North Maple street Friday afternoon.

She was taken to a hospital in Joplin, then flown to a Springfield hospital for more intensive care. Lt. Miller says the girl died on Saturday.

No arrests have been made at this time. The incident is still under investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marion Police Department, Marion Fire Department and United Ambulance Service responded to...
9-year-old juvenile killed in vehicle-bicycle wreck
A report of shots fired sends Cape Giradeau Police officers to the banks of the Mississippi...
Man accused of shooting into Mississippi River arrested
Burned furniture, including wooden tables and chairs, and religious images are seen at the site...
Fire at Cairo Coptic church kills 41, including 15 children
From left: Taylor Goodin and Hailey Webb are accused of having sexual relationships with...
2 contracted employees at McCracken Co. Jail accused of sexual intercourse with inmates
Asian longhorned ticks have been identified in nearly 20 different states.
Cattle disease detected in Ky.

Latest News

Organization supports individuals who have lost loved ones to homicide
Organization supports individuals who have lost loved ones to homicide
Jour De Fete in Ste. Genevieve, Mo
Jour De Fete in Ste. Genevieve, Mo
Visitors were able to take advantage of the hundreds of vendor booths that lined the streets in...
Jour de Fete event brings thousands to Downtown Ste. Genevieve
A new organization is now meeting with individuals who have lost loved ones due to homicide.
Hear Our Cry organization meets