Rain moves into the Heartland on Tuesday

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Most of the overnight will be dry, but rain moves into the area early Tuesday. Southeast Missouri will likely see the heaviest rain through the day on Tuesday, with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible. There is a chance for isolated flash flooding under the heavier downpours. Temperatures will be way below average for this time of year. Most areas will only see highs in the lower to mid 70s. Rain chances will drop by the evening hours for much of the area. There is a small chance for a some lingering rain early Wednesday in southwestern parts of the Heartland. Many areas will stay dry on Wednesday. Highs will climb back into the lower 80s on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday look very nice too, with dry conditions and highs in the mid 80s.

