Pevely man seriously injured in crash

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 27-year-old Pevely man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 on Sunday morning, August 14.

The crash happened at 7 a.m., just south of Cherokee Pass in Madison County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Dakota M. Henson was driving southbound on U.S. 67 when the car went off the left side of the road, down a deep embankment and flipped.

An ambulance rushed Henson to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

MSHP said Henson was wearing a seat belt.

The car, a 2001 Honda Civic, was totaled in the crash.

