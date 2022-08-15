Heartland Votes

Nicholas Evans, “The Horse Whisperer” author, dies at 72

Nicholas Evans, author of “The Horse Whisperer” and “The Smoke Jumper," has died at the age of...
Nicholas Evans, author of “The Horse Whisperer” and “The Smoke Jumper," has died at the age of 72.(Jon Sullivan)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Nicholas Evans, the British author of the bestselling novel “The Horse Whisperer,” has died at 72, his representatives said Monday.

United Agents said Evans died “suddenly” on Aug. 9 following a heart attack.

Published in 1995, “The Horse Whisperer” was Evans’ debut novel and sold more than 15 million copies worldwide. The story of a trainer hired to help an injured teenager and her horse back to health was adapted into a Hollywood movie starring Robert Redford as the title character and Scarlett Johansson playing young rider Grace MacLean in her breakout role.

Born in 1950 in Worcestershire, England, Evans studied law at Oxford University and worked as a journalist in the 1970s.

He worked as a screenwriter and television documentary producer before beginning work on his debut novel. His other books include “The Loop,” “The Smoke Jumper,” “The Divide” and “The Brave.”

In 2008, Evans became seriously ill after cooking and eating poisonous mushrooms picked in Scottish forests. He and his family were hospitalized and had to undergo kidney treatments.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burned furniture, including wooden tables and chairs, and religious images are seen at the site...
Fire at Cairo Coptic church kills 41, including 15 children
A report of shots fired sends Cape Giradeau Police officers to the banks of the Mississippi...
Man accused of shooting into Mississippi River arrested
The Marion Police Department, Marion Fire Department and United Ambulance Service responded to...
9-year-old juvenile killed in vehicle-bicycle wreck
This group went around various areas in Cape Girardeau to talk to people including the downtown...
Group in Cape Girardeau talk to renters about living conditions
Deputy Peyton Jackson says the stolen truck is a 2005 Ford F-150, white in color, with some of...
Police searching for stolen truck out of Graves Co.

Latest News

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that is...
Judge: Sen. Graham must testify in Georgia election probe
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Russian shells slam into eastern Ukraine, killing 3 people
Fritz got 56% of the more than 220,000 votes.
Fiona’s baby brother officially has a name
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Lawyers appeal Brittney Griner’s Russian prison sentence