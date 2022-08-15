Murray State names new athletic director

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University has a new Director of Athletics.

The university announced Nico Yantko, a former Racer student-athlete and graduate, has been named as the school’s 10th athletics director.

Yantko will be introduced at a public event held in the Murray Room of the CFSB Center at noon on Tuesday, August 16. The event will streamed on Murray State’s YouTube channel here.

According to the university, Yantko is a Murray State graduate and former Racer quarterback from 2007 to 2009 and his career in collegiate athletics began as a graduate assistant in the MSU athletics department and later at North Carolina State, the University of Missouri and the University of Louisiana.

“We are extremely excited to have Nico back home,” said Murray State University President Dr. Bob Jackson in a released statement. “He has a wealth of experience at the highest level and will provide the leadership to move us forward in every respect as we transition to the Missouri Valley Conference and Missouri Valley Football Conference.”

This is the first year Murray State will compete in the MVC and the football team will join the Missouri Valley Football Conference in 2023.

In a released statement, Yantko said he is thrilled to return to his alma mater.

“To be named the next Athletics Director at Murray State is a dream come true,” said Yantko. “This opportunity is unbelievably humbling, considering how much this institution and what it stands for means to me and so many others.”

The university said Yantko earned two degrees at Murray State. He received his undergraduate degree in integrated studies, business and communications in 2009 and a master’s degree in human development and leadership, public administration in 2020.

