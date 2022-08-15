Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man was seriously injured in a crash on Sunday evening, August 14.
The crash happened at 6:25 p.m. on Highway C, one mile south of Pocahontas, in Cape Girardeau County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 49-year old Brian P. Meyer was driving a Harley Davidson southbound and failed to make a curve in the road.
The motorcycle went off of the road and flipped.
MSHP said Meyer was thrown off the bike.
Meyer was then flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.
MSHP said he was not wearing a helmet.
