Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man was seriously injured in a crash on Sunday evening, August 14.

The crash happened at 6:25 p.m. on Highway C, one mile south of Pocahontas, in Cape Girardeau County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 49-year old Brian P. Meyer was driving a Harley Davidson southbound and failed to make a curve in the road.

The motorcycle went off of the road and flipped.

MSHP said Meyer was thrown off the bike.

Meyer was then flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

MSHP said he was not wearing a helmet.

