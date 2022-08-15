Heartland Votes

Kentucky judge in 42nd circuit temporarily suspended

James T. Jameson, Circuit Court Judge in the 42nd Judicial Circuit, is the individual suspended.
James T. Jameson, Circuit Court Judge in the 42nd Judicial Circuit, is the individual suspended.(MGN)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - A circuit court judge has suspended as multiple conduct complaints are investigated.

James T. Jameson, Circuit Court Judge in the 42nd Judicial Circuit, is the individual suspended.

A commission found that he hade used an alias when creating an ankle monitoring program named the CCB ankle monitoring program.

They say he failed to separate his duties as judge which created several conflicts of interest.

The commission says Jameson used his influence to have the ankle monitoring program selected and approved for the fiscal courts in Marshall County and Calloway County along with several other charges.

No word on how long the suspension could last.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
1 killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.
Burned furniture, including wooden tables and chairs, and religious images are seen at the site...
Fire at Cairo Coptic church kills 41, including 15 children
The Marion Police Department, Marion Fire Department and United Ambulance Service responded to...
9-year-old juvenile killed in vehicle-bicycle wreck
A report of shots fired sends Cape Giradeau Police officers to the banks of the Mississippi...
Man accused of shooting into Mississippi River arrested
A Cape Girardeau man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Highway C near Pocahontas...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

Latest News

Emma E. Stroup was arrested on a first degree robbery charge in connection with a shooting and...
Woman arrested in connection with a criminal investigation Cape Girardeau
Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
1 killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.
Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion
Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion
Malden DPS said Aaron Cooper was arrested Friday on several charges in connection with a...
Man wanted in Malden in connection with shooting arrested