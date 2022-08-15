Kentucky judge in 42nd circuit temporarily suspended

(KFVS) - A circuit court judge has suspended as multiple conduct complaints are investigated.

James T. Jameson, Circuit Court Judge in the 42nd Judicial Circuit, is the individual suspended.

A commission found that he hade used an alias when creating an ankle monitoring program named the CCB ankle monitoring program.

They say he failed to separate his duties as judge which created several conflicts of interest.

The commission says Jameson used his influence to have the ankle monitoring program selected and approved for the fiscal courts in Marshall County and Calloway County along with several other charges.

No word on how long the suspension could last.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.