Jour de Fete event brings thousands to Downtown Ste. Genevieve

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KFVS) - Thousands came out to Ste. Genevieve this weekend for the annual Jour de Fete event.

Visitors were able to take advantage of the hundreds of vendor booths that lined the streets in the downtown part of the city.

On hand was plenty of food, music, shopping and tours of historic buildings.

Visitors we talked with say it’s nice to enjoy the atmosphere and keep returning year after year.

“Well the food is good, there’s a lot to look at. I actually lived in Ste. Gen. from ‘80 to ‘90 so I was in the habit of coming all those years and so I just keep coming back,” Anne Gerber said.

“I used to come when I was young and wild but then I would get too hot because I probably partied too much the night before. So now things are much calmer. So, just something to do,” Tammy Brown said.

Robert Schoeppel made the trip from Steeleville, IL. He said he enjoys coming here and seeing what all the vendors, shops and the town has to offer.

“We brought our grandkids here,” Schoeppel chuckles. “We brought our kids, now our grandkids. So, it’s a nice area to visit.”

One vendor we talked with talked to visitors to let them know how they help give back to those in need in the community.

“It is a wonderful chance to get out with the public and to be able to share what Rotary does with our community and as a whole and what Rotary is all about,” Rotary Club of Ste. Genevieve President Jamie Ballew said.

Ballew also said they use this event as an opportunity to raise money for local scholarships and other funding for the community.

“It is very important,” Ballew said. “We do local scholarships every year to the schools in our area, we also give funds to the different charities in our area and the different needs throughout our area.”

This event has been held in Ste. Genevieve for more than 50 years celebrating the town’s existence for more than 275 years.

