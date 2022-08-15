Heartland Votes

Frozen pizzas recalled for possible metal contamination

By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(Gray News) – A food company is recalling its frozen pizzas for potentially containing “extraneous materials,” specifically metal, after consumer complaints were made, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Home Run Inn Frozen Foods is voluntarily recalling about 13,099 pounds of frozen meat pizzas that were produced on June 6, 2022.

The 33.5-ounce cartons containing “Home Run Inn Chicago’s premium pizzeria deluxe sausage classic pizza” have a “best by” date of 12/03/22.

The pizza products being recalled bear the establishment number “EST. 18498-A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The USDA says the items were shipped to a distributor in Illinois before being distributed to retailers.

After receiving complaints from customers, the company notified the Food Safety and Inspection Service about the problem.

The USDA says there have not been any reports of injuries or sicknesses caused by these products. Anyone who may be concerned about injury or illness from the product is encouraged to contact a health care provider.

If you have any of these pizzas in your freezer, you are urged to not eat them and instead return them to the place of purchase or throw them away.

For more information, visit the USDA’s website.

