Heartland Votes

Senior Health Fair to give participants free screenings, talks with professionals

By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The upcoming Senior Health Fair will provide free services later in August.

The health fair will provide participants with a chance to get health screenings for free and talk with healthcare professionals.

The fair is being supported by State Senator Dale Fowler of Harrisburg and Representative Dave Severin of Benton.

The Senior Health Fair will take place on August 23 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Hub Recreation Center on 917 West Main Street in Marion, Ill.

