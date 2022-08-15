First Alert: Cooler start to the week

(KFVS) - A weak cold front pushed through the Heartland, which will make it feel slightly less humid today.

This afternoon will also feel slightly cooler with highs in the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Tonight, clouds will increase ahead of showers and a few isolated rumbles of thunder on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is possible with heavier amounts in our southwestern counties.

Showers will linger into Wednesday across southeast Missouri.

Below average temperatures will be the trend for the rest of the week.

Expect afternoon highs to be in the low to mid 80s.

Some afternoons will be slightly muggy.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.