Emergency crews responding to incident in Wyatt, Mo.

By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WYATT, Mo. (KFVS) - According to Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell, deputies are responding to an incident on Pecan Street in Wyatt.

Sheriff Ferrell is urging the public to stay away from the street until further notice.

The sheriff did not say what type of incident emergency crews are responding to.

Stay with Heartland News for updates on this developing situation.

