Cooler Monday & Dry

By Lisa Michaels
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Partly cloudy skies Monday morning with lows in the mid to upper 60s and even low 70s from north to south. A weak cold front pushed through the Heartland which is lowing dew points a bit. This will make it feel slightly less humid than yesterday. Overall, expect partly cloudy skies through the afternoon with highs in the low to mid-80s. Tonight, clouds will increase with the addition of showers and a few isolated rumbles of thunder on Tuesday. 1-2″ of rain is possible with the heavier amounts trending across our southwestern counties. Shower activity will linger into early Wednesday across southeast Missouri. Below average temperatures will be the story for the rest of the week. Low to mid 80s will be around with some slightly muggy afternoons.

-Lisa

