Heartland Votes

Adam Wainwright takes orders at a local restaurant for a good cause

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Adam Wainwright was in charge at Grace Meat + Three in South City Monday.

The Cardinals pitcher was busy taking orders for a good cause. Ten percent of each order is being donated to Wainwright’s non-profit “Big League Impact,” which partners with professional athletes and fans to provide St. Louisans with basic needs.

“When the schools went out during the pandemic, the kids stopped eating, so we’re really glad to work alongside some great organizations during those times of need. The amazing thing is people never stop supporting us. they never stop helping us help others in their time of need and we couldn’t be more thankful for it,” Wainwright says.

Since its inception, “Big League Impact” has raised more than $7 million. Wainwright hopes to keep the tradition going by encouraging other Cardinals to get active in the St. Louis community.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
“I’ll never get over it.” 1 killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.
Emma E. Stroup was arrested on a first degree robbery charge in connection with a shooting and...
Woman arrested in connection with criminal investigation Cape Girardeau
A Cape Girardeau man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Highway C near Pocahontas...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
Multiple first responders are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus carrying 32...
School bus carrying 30 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border
The U.S. military says an attack with drones hit a compound run by American troops and...
US: Drone attack targets US base in Syria

Latest News

Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
“I’ll never get over it.” 1 killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.
Scott City school district making upgrades
Scott City school district making upgrades
‘It feels impossible’; flood victims wade through clean-up efforts as hundreds of homes are...
‘It feels impossible’; flood victims wade through clean-up efforts as hundreds of homes are condemned
SIU students set to begin move in Thursday. University also updated it's COVID-19 policy.
SIU students begin move in, coming back to university with new COVID-19 policy
Scott City School District is a recent award winner for the Midwest Tech Talk Technology...
Scott City School District wins tech award against schools in Midwest