Heartland Votes

8 bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on beach

Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel,...
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel, about one mile west of the Beau Rivage.(viewer submitted)
By WLOX Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – A simple beach cleanup in Mississippi led to a startling discovery this weekend.

Volunteers with SFS Keesler Air Force Base Chapter 652 found eight bricks of suspected cocaine on a beach in Biloxi near the White House Hotel, WLOX reported.

Biloxi police confirmed the bricks were found but are waiting for further testing to say for certain if the bricks contain cocaine.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burned furniture, including wooden tables and chairs, and religious images are seen at the site...
Fire at Cairo Coptic church kills 41, including 15 children
A report of shots fired sends Cape Giradeau Police officers to the banks of the Mississippi...
Man accused of shooting into Mississippi River arrested
The Marion Police Department, Marion Fire Department and United Ambulance Service responded to...
9-year-old juvenile killed in vehicle-bicycle wreck
This group went around various areas in Cape Girardeau to talk to people including the downtown...
Group in Cape Girardeau talk to renters about living conditions
Deputy Peyton Jackson says the stolen truck is a 2005 Ford F-150, white in color, with some of...
Police searching for stolen truck out of Graves Co.

Latest News

FILE - This photo composite created from photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's...
Thao, Kueng say they rejected plea deal in Floyd killing
Multiple first responders are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus carrying 32 young...
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Russian shells slam into eastern Ukraine; 3 dead, 20 hurt
Malden DPS said Aaron Cooper was arrested Friday on several charges in connection with a...
Man wanted in Malden in connection with shooting arrested