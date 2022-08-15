Heartland Votes

2 Akron firefighters injured in house explosion

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two firefighters were injured Monday morning when a home exploded while they were on scene putting out the fire.

Akron house explosion
Akron house explosion((Source: WOIO))

Authorities said firefighters responded to the home on Winton Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived, firefighters said they saw flames coming from the back of the home and minutes later the structure exploded.

Both firefighters were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries and one of the firefighters has already been released.

The homeowner was not home at the time of the explosion.

Firefighters said the cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

