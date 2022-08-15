Heartland Votes

$106 million in revitalization funds to be distributed across Illinois, including Carbondale and Anna

By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker along with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced new investments in Illinois’ downtowns and main streets. including two Heartland communities.

The program will invest $2,055,040 for the city of Carbondale’s downtown arts and entertainments district, while also investing $812,930 for the city of Anna’s streetscape and water and sewer improvements.

In full, the grants are being awarded to revitalize 50 commercial corridors and main streets.

The grants are part of the Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital program, and it’s the largest Rebuild Illinois investment that’s been made.

“I am thrilled to announce that we are doubling last year’s investment in our Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Grant program to include over 50 communities throughout Illinois to modernize downtowns, address long-awaited infrastructure needs, and boost local economies — in turn, bettering the quality of life for our state’s residents,” Governor JB Pritzker said. “With that upgraded infrastructure comes economic opportunity: more jobs, more business growth, and more money pouring into the communities that need it most — and that’s what Rebuild Illinois is all about.”

“Our administration knows that the road to recovery must include economic opportunities for our most vulnerable so we may all move forward together,” Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton said. “The Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets grants invest in communities that have for too long been disinvested, creating a pathway to make needed improvements that uplift residents and revitalize regions across the state.”

The grants include a range of funding from $398,552 to $3 million.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

