Heartland Votes

Tracking warmer and stickier conditions today, with a slight chance for a shower

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures will climb back above average today. Highs this afternoon will range from the upper 80s to mid 90s. Feels like numbers will climb into the mid to upper 90s, with a few areas in western parts of southeast Missouri hitting the triple digits. There is a small chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon into the evening hours. Most areas will stay dry. Monday won’t be quite as hot, as highs drop back into the mid 80s for much of the Heartland. Rain chances push back into the area Tuesday into Wednesday, heaviest rain will be in parts of southeast Missouri.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marion Police Department, Marion Fire Department and United Ambulance Service responded to...
9-year-old juvenile killed in vehicle-bicycle wreck
A report of shots fired sends Cape Giradeau Police officers to the banks of the Mississippi...
Man accused of shooting into Mississippi River arrested
Asian longhorned ticks have been identified in nearly 20 different states.
Cattle disease detected in Ky.
From left: Taylor Goodin and Hailey Webb are accused of having sexual relationships with...
2 contracted employees at McCracken Co. Jail accused of sexual intercourse with inmates
Local group sees rise in human trafficking clients
East Tennessee human trafficking group sees rise in men, youth trafficking clients

Latest News

Highs this afternoon will range from the upper 80s to mid 90s.
First Alert: Warmer, stickier conditions today
First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 8/14
First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 8/14
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 8/13
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 8/13
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 8/13
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 8/13