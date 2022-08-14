Tracking warmer and stickier conditions today, with a slight chance for a shower

Temperatures will climb back above average today. Highs this afternoon will range from the upper 80s to mid 90s. Feels like numbers will climb into the mid to upper 90s, with a few areas in western parts of southeast Missouri hitting the triple digits. There is a small chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon into the evening hours. Most areas will stay dry. Monday won’t be quite as hot, as highs drop back into the mid 80s for much of the Heartland. Rain chances push back into the area Tuesday into Wednesday, heaviest rain will be in parts of southeast Missouri.

