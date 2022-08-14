Seeing a few clouds today, slightly cooler tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Sunday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing a few more clouds today and this is helping to keep temperatures slightly lower than anticipated yesterday. It will still be hot with highs reaching the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. The heat index will approach the lower to middle 90s. There is a slim chance a pop up storm could develop this afternoon but most areas look to remain dry.

For this evening we will see a few clouds along with an isolated shower or two. Again most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will slowly fall into the 70s. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 60s.

Monday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler across the Heartland. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s

