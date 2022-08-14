Heartland Votes

Seeing a few clouds today, slightly cooler tomorrow.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Sunday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing a few more clouds today and this is helping to keep temperatures slightly lower than anticipated yesterday. It will still be hot with highs reaching the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. The heat index will approach the lower to middle 90s. There is a slim chance a pop up storm could develop this afternoon but most areas look to remain dry.

For this evening we will see a few clouds along with an isolated shower or two. Again most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will slowly fall into the 70s. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 60s.

Monday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler across the Heartland. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marion Police Department, Marion Fire Department and United Ambulance Service responded to...
9-year-old juvenile killed in vehicle-bicycle wreck
A report of shots fired sends Cape Giradeau Police officers to the banks of the Mississippi...
Man accused of shooting into Mississippi River arrested
Asian longhorned ticks have been identified in nearly 20 different states.
Cattle disease detected in Ky.
From left: Taylor Goodin and Hailey Webb are accused of having sexual relationships with...
2 contracted employees at McCracken Co. Jail accused of sexual intercourse with inmates
Local group sees rise in human trafficking clients
East Tennessee human trafficking group sees rise in men, youth trafficking clients

Latest News

Highs this afternoon will range from the upper 80s to mid 90s.
First Alert: Warmer, stickier conditions today
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Tracking warmer and stickier conditions today, with a slight chance for a shower
First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 8/14
First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 8/14
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 8/13
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 8/13