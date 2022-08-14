Heartland Votes

Pujols homers twice in Cardinals win over Brewers

Pujols homers twice in Cardinals win over the Brewers
Pujols homers twice in Cardinals win over the Brewers(KFVS)
By Todd Richards
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS , Mo. (KFVS) - Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols homered twice to help lead St. Louis to a 6-3 win over 2nd place Milwaukee Sunday at Busch Stadium.

Pujols hit a solo shot in the 2nd inning and followed it up with a three-run homer in the 8th to give the Cardinals a 6-2 lead.

The Cardinals slugger now sits at 689 career homers, just seven begin Alex Rodriguez for 4th all-time.

First place St. Louis now leads Milwaukee by 1 1/2 games in the NL Central.

