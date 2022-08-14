Pujols homers twice in Cardinals win over Brewers

ST. LOUIS , Mo. (KFVS) - Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols homered twice to help lead St. Louis to a 6-3 win over 2nd place Milwaukee Sunday at Busch Stadium.

Pujols hit a solo shot in the 2nd inning and followed it up with a three-run homer in the 8th to give the Cardinals a 6-2 lead.

The Cardinals slugger now sits at 689 career homers, just seven begin Alex Rodriguez for 4th all-time.

First place St. Louis now leads Milwaukee by 1 1/2 games in the NL Central.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.