Heartland Votes

Police searching for stolen truck out of Graves Co.

Deputy Peyton Jackson says the stolen truck is a 2005 Ford F-150, white in color, with some of...
Deputy Peyton Jackson says the stolen truck is a 2005 Ford F-150, white in color, with some of the clear coat coming off of the paint(Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating a stolen truck.

Deputy Peyton Jackson says a white 2005 Ford F-150 was stolen from the parking lot of Adam’s/Clark Electrical on US-45 North.

The sheriff’s office was notified of the incident around 4:20 a.m. on Saturday, August 13.

Deputy Jackson also reported that some of the clear coat is coming off the vehicle and it has Kentucky farm registration of 1456EF.

According to video footage of the incident, a subject with a headlamp was walking to the business while on the phone and opened the unlocked truck.

They then drove away from the area in an unknown direction.

Anyone who has any information on this theft or the location of the stolen vehicle is asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations
Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rollover crash on Kingshighway Friday afternoon, August 12.
Crews respond to rollover crash on Kingshighway
A report of shots fired sends Cape Giradeau Police officers to the banks of the Mississippi...
Man accused of shooting into Mississippi River arrested
From left: Taylor Goodin and Hailey Webb are accused of having sexual relationships with...
2 contracted employees at McCracken Co. Jail accused of sexual intercourse with inmates
FILE PHOTO - The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown,...
FBI seized ‘top secret’ documents from Trump home

Latest News

Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/13
Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/13
Proceeds from the event will go to the Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri.
Hundreds enjoy Mississippi Mingle event in Cape Girardeau
Hundreds came out to enjoy the Mississippi Mingle fundraiser event in Cape Girardeau.
Mississippi Mingle in Cape Girardeau draws hundreds
This group went around various areas in Cape Girardeau to talk to people including the downtown...
Group in Cape Girardeau talk to renters about living conditions