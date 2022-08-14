Police searching for stolen truck out of Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating a stolen truck.

Deputy Peyton Jackson says a white 2005 Ford F-150 was stolen from the parking lot of Adam’s/Clark Electrical on US-45 North.

The sheriff’s office was notified of the incident around 4:20 a.m. on Saturday, August 13.

Deputy Jackson also reported that some of the clear coat is coming off the vehicle and it has Kentucky farm registration of 1456EF.

According to video footage of the incident, a subject with a headlamp was walking to the business while on the phone and opened the unlocked truck.

They then drove away from the area in an unknown direction.

Anyone who has any information on this theft or the location of the stolen vehicle is asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501.

