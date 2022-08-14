Heartland Votes

Hannibal man arrested after police found several explosive devices

Joshua E. Rickey
Joshua E. Rickey(Marion County Jail)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Police Department conducted an investigation into the manufacture and possession of explosive devices at a local residence, which led to the arrest of Joshua E. Rickey, 33, of Hannibal.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, Hannibal Police and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) served a search warrant in the 800 block of Hayward Street.

According to HPD, upon arrival, officers could not get anyone to answer the door, but they could see a subject inside of the residence.

Officers surrounded the house and brought in a negotiator, who made contact with Rickey by phone.

HPD reported that Rickey surrendered without an incident an hour later.

HPD said they searched the residence with an ATF-certified bomb dog and found several explosive devices. Missouri State Highway Patrol Bomb Squad removed these devices.

Police searched an additional location on Orchard Avenue and located an additional explosive device. The Bomb Squad also secured this device.

HPD reported that Rickey is being held at the Marion County Jail on three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon. His bond is set at $50,000 cash only.

