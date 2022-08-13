Heartland Votes

Very pleasant Saturday, hotter Sunday.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Saturday Afternoon Heartland. Wow, what a start to our weekend. After many areas started off in the middle to upper 50s, we are enjoying lots of sunshine a comfortable temperatures this afternoon. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s with the heat index remaining in the middle 80s for most of the afternoon.

This evening we will see a few clouds move through the area, especially late. A disturbance will move to our east and produce a few showers. There is a very slim chance our far eastern counties could see a shower but at this time most areas look to remain dry.

Sunday will be partly sunny and much warmer. Highs will reach the lower 90s in most areas with the heat index approaching 95 degrees.

