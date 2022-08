(KFVS) - The Southeast Tropics run in the Babe Ruth World Series ended with a 6-0 loss to the Alabama Rawdogs in the championship game Saturday in Ephrata, Washington.

The Tropics and head Dustin Schwartz finished off an outstanding season with a 2nd place finish in the 16-18 year-old division.

