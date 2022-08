SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Tropics advanced to the championship game of the Babe Ruth World Series.

They beat Bakersfield, Calif. 2-1 on Friday night, August 12 with Bladen Perry throwing a complete game shutout.

On Saturday, the Tropics will play the winner of Alabama or Connecticut at 1 p.m. in Ephrata, Washington.

Southeast Tropics beat Bakersfield, California 2-1 to advance to the Championship game of the Babe Ruth World Series tomorrow in Ephrata, Washington! pic.twitter.com/Ga7vzeHOYZ — Todd Richards KFVS (@trichardskfvs) August 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.