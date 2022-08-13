Heartland Votes

Some rail crossings blocked in Mt. Vernon after train, car crash

Some rail crossings in Mount Vernon are blocked Friday evening, August 12 after a crash.
Some rail crossings in Mount Vernon are blocked Friday evening, August 12 after a crash.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Some rail crossings in Mount Vernon are blocked Friday evening, August 12 after a crash.

According to a post on the Mount Vernon Police Department Facebook page, the rail crossings at 3rd and Main, 3rd and Broadway and others along 3rd Street are blocked due to a train vs. car crash.

They asked drivers to take alternate routes.

