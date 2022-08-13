Ribbon cutting celebrates opening of new outdoor, powersport store

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Black Diamond family of businesses held a ribbon cutting on Friday, August 12 for the opening of Oasis Powersports.

They have ATVs, watercrafts, side-by-sides, dirt bikes and more.

On Saturday, the celebration continues with food, fun and giveaways.

Also, kids can test their ATV driving skills on a special course.

