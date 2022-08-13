Heartland Votes

Ribbon cutting celebrates opening of new outdoor, powersport store

The Black Diamond family of businesses held a ribbon cutting on Friday, August 12 for the...
The Black Diamond family of businesses held a ribbon cutting on Friday, August 12 for the opening of Oasis Powersports.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Black Diamond family of businesses held a ribbon cutting on Friday, August 12 for the opening of Oasis Powersports.

They have ATVs, watercrafts, side-by-sides, dirt bikes and more.

On Saturday, the celebration continues with food, fun and giveaways.

Also, kids can test their ATV driving skills on a special course.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Memphis fire engine, seen flipped onto its side.
Memphis firefighter dies in fire engine crash, 3 others hospitalized
Former SEMO men’s basketball coach Rick Ray took the university’s board of regents to court...
Jury rules in favor of former SEMO men’s basketball coach over termination of contract
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
An Indiana police officer is fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital after she was shot by a...
Indiana officer shot at traffic stop in ‘very critical condition,’ at Ohio hospital, state police say

Latest News

We asked customers at Food Giant in Sikeston what they think of the increase in food costs.
Food costs continue to rise
The Hope Therapeutic Center in Perryville said opening locations in Sikeston and Farmington,...
Hope Therapeutic Center expands to more southeast Mo. cities
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Paducah police are investigating a motorcycle theft.
Paducah police investigating stolen motorcycle