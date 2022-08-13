Heartland Votes

Hundreds enjoy Mississippi Mingle event in Cape Girardeau

Proceeds from the event will go to the Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri.
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds came out to enjoy a fundraising event in Cape Girardeau on Saturday.

People enjoyed a fun atmosphere at the Knights of Columbus Council #1111 where they held an event called the Mississippi Mingle.

On hand were plenty of activities for kids with bouncy houses, games, cool treats and more.

“The support we get in the community for Catholic Charities is just amazing. Especially here in Cape Girardeau,” Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri Regional Director Jeremy Rowland said. “Whether it’s the new lifehouse we’re building, the outpouring we’ve got for that or any of our programs. It’s so great to know that the community really sees the value that we’re adding and is willing to come out and support us. We’re really grateful for that.”

Catholic Charities helps out individuals through programs that benefit veterans, services for the developmentally disabled, homeless prevention and more.

“Everybody needs a little help from time to time,” Rowland said. “Trying to recover from the COVID pandemic, it’s really hit some people really hard. Some people lost jobs and get behind on one or two bills and it can really snowball on you. So, we want to be there to help them get back on the right track.”

The money raised will stay to serve individuals in the southernmost 39 counties in Missouri.

