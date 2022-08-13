Group in Cape Girardeau talk to renters about living conditions

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking to help local renters.

Members with Cape Girardeau Tenants were out going door-to-door connecting with people and informing them about better and safer living conditions for tenants.

This group went around various areas in Cape Girardeau to talk to people including the downtown area and southern portions of the city as well.

One member we talked with says it’s important that everyone get their needs met.

" The system in place in Cape really favors the landlords,” Skyler Mart said. “It can be really hard to get anything done by yourself. We’ve been talking to people today and a lot of people have had these issues for 6 months. One gentleman literally, his tub doesn’t drain. It takes like 7 to 8 hours or something ridiculous.”

Mart said he wanted to get involved and help out after seeing people close to him live through what he feels are unacceptable conditions.

“I have had a lot of friends who have had a lot of issues with their landlords and it’s kind of rough to do it on your own,” Mart said. “It’s kind of nice to have an organization and people who are like minded and really just asking for good living conditions.”

Mart said there are many benefits in living with better conditions where you reside.

“Good living conditions equal lower crime rates,” Mart said. “There’s just a lot of benefits for everybody involved.”

From here, the organization plans to talk with community leaders about the changes they feel needs to be made in the community associated with renting conditions.

“It’s very important we organize and come together,” Mart said. “It’s really hard to get this stuff done alone and a lot of times it’s a lot of people living in the same building. They’re having similar issues but they just can’t get anything done on their own.”

